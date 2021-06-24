Queen Elizabeth displays sweet photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Buckingham Palace

The couple recently named their second child after the British monarch

Queen Elizabeth has displayed a sweet photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Buckingham Palace.

The 95-year-old met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for their first in-person meeting in over a year.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared a photo from their meeting, which saw the pair stand in front of a fire place surrounded by framed photos – including one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they got engaged.

Today The Queen received the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace. This is the first of their weekly Audiences to take place in person since the pandemic began. Her Majesty has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign. pic.twitter.com/ONPCOtWPfj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 23, 2021

The Queen also has a photo with her late husband Prince Philip and a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton on display.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year and relocated to California, where they currently reside.

The couple recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana – who they affectionately named after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth (who’s family nickname is Lilibet) and his late mother Princess Diana.