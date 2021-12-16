Queen Elizabeth cancels Royal Family’s annual Christmas lunch amid rising Covid-19 cases

Queen Elizabeth has cancelled the Royal Family’s annual pre-Christmas lunch amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The British monarch had been due to host Prince William, Kate Middleton and about 50 other members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old said it was “with regret” the get-together would not be going ahead as planned – but that it was “the right thing to do”.

The decision was described as “a precautionary one” as it was felt the festive lunch would “put too many people’s Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead”.

It comes after 78,610 COVID cases were recorded in the UK on Wednesday, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

This will be Queen Elizabeth’s first Christmas without her husband Prince Philip – who died back in April at the age of 99.