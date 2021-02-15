Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby news

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Sunday that they are expecting their second child

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip react to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s...

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby news.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their second child via their reps.

The former Senior Royals shared the news along with a stunning black-and-white photo of Harry smiling down at his pregnant wife.

Their spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Following the exciting news, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well.”

Harry and Meghan’s baby news comes just months after Meghan opened up about suffering a miscarriage.

The former Suits star shared the heartbreaking news in an opinion piece for the New York Times, where revealed she lost a child after the birth of her son Archie.

The royal couple welcomed their first son in May 2019, after tying the knot the year prior.