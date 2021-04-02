Quavo and Saweetie address leaked video of elevator altercation

Quavo and Saweetie have finally addressed a leaked video of them getting into an altercation inside an elevator.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at Saweetie’s apartment building last year.

The video shows the now-exes fighting over a suitcase, before the Tap In rapper is knocked over.

Addressing the video in a statement, Quavo said: “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from.”

“I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

In a separate statement, Saweetie said: “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on.”

The news comes just weeks after the 27-year-old confirmed their split on social media.

The rapper, who’s real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, wrote on Twitter: “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she alleged.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

The Migos rapper then tweeted: “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”