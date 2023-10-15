‘Proud’ Molly-Mae Hague pays tribute to fiancé Tommy Fury as he beats KSI in boxing bout

Molly-Mae Hague has paid tribute to her fiancé Tommy Fury, after he beat KSI in their highly anticipated boxing bout.

The Love Island star, who is the younger brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury, and the YouTuber finally went head-to-head in the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

Tommy defeated KSI on a majority decision, as he was given the nod 57-56 by two judges. The third judge scored the contest 57-57.

After the fight, KSI said: “It’s a robbery, how many jabs did he land? I’m the YouTuber, you’re the boxer, I understand, you have to win. I want to appeal.”

Tommy’s wife-to-be Molly-Mae, who he met on Love Island in 2019 and shares a daughter named Bambi with, was on the sidelines supporting her beau at the fight.

She took to her Instagram Stories after his win to share a sweet black-and-white photo of them together, which she captioned: “No one is prouder of you than me.”

Tommy agreed to fight KSI earlier this year, after he famously beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul during their clash in Saudi Arabia back in February.

Jake’s brother Logan also faced off against MMA fighter Dillon Danis, a former teammate of Conor McGregor, on Saturday night.

The controversial YouTube star defeat Dillon by disqualification, with the fight ending in a mass brawl.