Protestors urge RTÉ to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s inclusion

RTÉ has been called on to boycott this year’s Eurovision Song Contest over Israel’s inclusion in the competition after the broadcaster’s Director General stated that they “will not pull out.”

On Friday evening, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held up banners with slogans reading “you can’t culturewash genocide” and “you need to boycott Israel now” outside of the main entrance to RTÉ’s campus.

Irish actor Stephen Rea read the poem If I Must Die by Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, as he stood by the protestors.

It was reported that the protestors also staged a mini-concert featuring short speeches and musical performances of anti-war and pro-Palestinian songs.

They called for Ireland as a whole to boycott Eurovision 2025, saying more than 70 former contestants have backed the campaign to see Israel’s national broadcaster KAN banned.

They also stressed that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has indefinitely suspended Russia and Belarus from the competition.

On Thursday, RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Bukhurst described the situation as being “very complicated” and shared that while RTÉ has called for a formal discussion with the EBU, the broadcaster will “not pull out of it.”

He added: “I don’t want to undermine the Israeli public service broadcaster.”

This came after Kevin released a statement saying that he was “appalled by the ongoing events in the Middle East and by the horrific impact on civilians in Gaza, and the fate of Israeli hostages.”

He continued: “Notwithstanding the fact that the criterion for participating in the Eurovision Song Contest is membership of the European Broadcasting Union, RTÉ has nonetheless asked the EBU for a discussion on Israel’s inclusion in the contest.”

“In doing this, we are mindful of RTÉ’s obligations as an independent, impartial public service news and current affairs provider, and of the need to maintain RTÉ’s objectivity in covering the war in Gaza.”

“We are also very mindful of the severe political pressure on Israel’s public service broadcaster, Kan, from the Israeli government.”

Staff at RTÉ called on the broadcaster to publicly oppose Israel’s participation in the Eurovision.

They requested that Kevin write to the European Broadcasting Union stating RTÉ’s clear opposition to Israel’s participation in the contest.

Last week, Iceland’s public broadcaster, RÚV, joined national broadcasters in Slovenia and Spain in publicly opposing Israel’s participation.

The letter from the RTÉ sub-branch, sent last week, references “Israel’s current blockade on vital humanitarian supplies since March 2nd, its airstrikes in densely populated civilian areas in Gaza and its operations in the West Bank” and the fact that they have been condemned by the Irish government – and numerous UN agencies – as a breach of its international humanitarian obligations.

Commenting on the letter, Chair of the RTÉ sub-Branch Trevor Keegan said: “What was pressing last week is even more pressing this week, given Israel’s most recent pronouncement as to its intentions in Gaza.

“We believe that RTÉ should reflect this opposition in its actions within the European Broadcasting Union.”

Speaking after the NUJ meeting, Chair of the Dublin Broadcasting Branch, Emma O Kelly, said: “The position of our members is clear. We do not believe that Israel should be allowed to participate in this year’s Eurovision, and we hope that RTÉ will adopt the same view.”

“As journalists, we note Israel’s targeting and killing of Palestinian media workers, who provide photographic, video and online content to newsrooms across the EBU in the absence of international journalists gaining access to Gaza.

“As well as the loss of life we are deeply concerned at the impact of this on media freedom and the EBU’s stated values.

“Considering all of the above, we are requesting that RTÉ, in line with other state broadcasters which have already done so, publicly and as a matter of urgency call on the EBU to suspend Israel’s appearance at Eurovision.”

As well as writing to the DG of RTÉ, Journalists at the station have also sent a letter to the Director General of the EBU Noel Curran, who is a former DG of RTÉ.

In 2019 the RTÉ NUJ sub-branch welcomed an assurance from the then DG, that any RTÉ worker who had a conscientious objection to working on the Eurovision Song Contest would have that right respected.

The sub-branch agreed to support any member who wished to exercise a conscientious objection. This position still stands.

Ireland will be represented by 24-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter EMMY with her song Laika Party at this year’s Eurovision.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland.

Two semi-finals will take place on Tuesday May 13th and Thursday 15th followed by the Grand Final on Saturday May 17th 2024.