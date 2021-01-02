Professor Green reveals he’s expecting first child with girlfriend Karima McAdams

The couple have been dating since July 2019

Professor Green and his girlfriend Karima McAdam are expecting their first child together.

The British rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, announced the happy news on Instagram.

The 37-year-old posted a photo of him sitting in the bath while looking at Karima’s baby bump, and wrote: “And then, all of a sudden everything is different. It all makes sense.”

The London native admitted Karima’s pregnancy had become “impossible to hide”, and said: “I’ve been overwhelmed with excitement, admiration and curiosity ever since we found out.”

“I’m excited about meeting you. Holding you. Teaching you. Learning from you,” he continued. “Never have I admired anyone as much as I have your mamma. She’s nothing short of remarkable, remarkable in fact is an understatement.”

“To see the body change in such a way is fascinating, incredible, unbelievable, amazing, ASTOUNDING. Weird. Ridley Scott had to get his inspiration from somewhere…”

“I feel a bit useless sometimes, pedestrianised; left to spectate from the sin bin as each phase plays out. It’s humbling; never do our strengths as men compare to that of a woman. I’m awestruck. Subservient (albeit reluctantly at times),” he wrote.

“I’m curious about everything to come; about who and how you’ll be, what you’ll look and sound like… and who’ll be the stricter parent.”

“A friend told me the best thing you can do for your own anxiety is to have a child. It sort of made sense at the time, it doesn’t anymore; THIS HAS BEEN WILD.”

“My understanding of mortality and just how fragile life is have grown exponentially. Wishing you all (and hoping for) a very joyous and healthy 2021. Happy new year,” he added.

Professor Green has been dating the actress since July 2019, and was previously married to former Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh – who he split from in 2016.

The 35-year-old is best known for starring in the spy series Deep State.