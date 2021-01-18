Production begins for the sixth and FINAL season of Peaky Blinders

The show's creator teased the finale would be the "best season of all"

Production for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders has begun.

The news was confirmed on the official Twitter account for the popular series, with creator and writer Steven Knight teasing the “best season of all”.

A statement shared on the Peaky Blinders website reads: “We can officially confirm that filming on the sixth, and final, series of Peaky Blinders has begun.”

The Shelbys are back in business. Series 6 of #PeakyBlinders has begun filming. Find out more: https://t.co/LLPzSrbhHt Photo taken by director Anthony Byrne during filming of series 5. pic.twitter.com/1gOToza7fM — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) January 18, 2021

Steven said: “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority.

“Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”