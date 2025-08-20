Prize details revealed for the 2025 Rose of Tralee Katelyn Cummins

Katelyn Cummins has been announced as the 2025 International Rose of Tralee, becoming the first Laois Rose representing to take the title.

The 20-year-old apprentice electrician was presented with her sash by the 2024 Rose of Tralee Kelly O’Grady, making her the 65th International Rose of Tralee.

RTÉ’s Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas made the announcement live from Kerry Sports Academy at MTU to local and global audiences following two exciting TV nights, where we were introduced to 32 International Roses from around the world.

Katelyn was whisked away to the streets of Tralee for celebration, where she was presented to the town of Tralee and serenaded in front of the thousands of people that have lined out for Midnight Madness and a fireworks display.

Scooping the 2025 Rose of Tralee title, the winner will receive a host of incredible prizes – including a €25,000 travel bursary.

According to organisers, the 2025 winner will use the money to represent the Rose of Tralee International Festival and help connect the global Irish community throughout the year.

The winning Rose has a year to use the fund, and can decide how to spend it, but with stipulations.

The winner will also receive a brand new Kia Niro plug-in hybrid SUV to drive for 12 months, plus an all-expenses-paid trip around the Kingdom.

She will also receive complimentary accommodation for her and a friend at the Meadowlands Hotel in Tralee throughout her tenure as the 2025 Rose of Tralee.

On top of all that, the Brush ‘N’ Blush salon will style her hair for free for the year.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival is a celebration of Irish culture and heritage, connecting the global Irish community.

The Festival is supported by over 70 Rose Centres globally in Ireland, the UK, Europe, Middle East, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Now celebrating its 65th festival, the Rose of Tralee International Festival remains one of Ireland’s most enduring and beloved cultural events, bringing together people from across the country and around the world to celebrate Irish identity, heritage and ambition.

The five-day Festival culminates in the selection of the International Rose of Tralee, a year-long ambassador role, representing Ireland and the Festival, both locally and around the world.