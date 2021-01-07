Priyanka Chopra explains her visit to the hair salon – after appearing to breach UK lockdown rules

The Indian actress is living in London with her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has explained her visit to the hair salon, after appearing to breach UK lockdown rules.

The actress is currently living in London with her husband Nick Jonas, which is in a nationwide lockdown for the foreseeable in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown means people must stay at home with limited exceptions, with schools, gyms and hairdressers just some of the many businesses being forced to close.

In photos published by the MailOnline, Priyanka (38) was spotted arriving at a hair salon owned by celebrity stylish Josh Wood in London’s Notting Hill, alongside her mother on Wednesday.

Two police officers were then photographed arriving at the salon by a squad car, where they appeared to order the customers out.

A spokesperson for the Met Police told the publication: “Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within a hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill.

“Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued.”

Priyanka is currently filming romantic drama Text For You, with her rep explaining the visit to the hairdresser fell within the guidelines issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) about the production of TV and film during the pandemic.

In a statement to PA news agency, the actress’ rep said: “Following Government guidance, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London.

“The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations.”

“As I am sure you are aware, film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces (pre-filming visits) that are carried out in-line with Government guidelines.”

“The paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied.”