Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce the birth of their first child

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shocked fans by announcing the birth of their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot in India in December 2018, have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Priyanka and Nick wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

”Thank you so much,” they added.

According to multiple outlets, the couple have welcomed a baby girl.