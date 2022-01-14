Priyanka Chopra addresses speculation about her marriage to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has addressed the constant speculation surrounding her marriage to Nick Jonas.

Back in November, the 39-year-old sparked split rumours when she changed her Instagram handle from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra.

During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the actress was asked to comment on the social media speculation.

Priyanka said: “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.”

“It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is.”

“I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

Nick also commented on the public’s interest in their marriage, and said: “We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do.”

“But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka discussed their plans to start a family.

The former Miss World said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

The couple tied the knot in 2018, and hosted two ceremonies — a Christian one for Nick on December 1, and a Hindu ceremony for Priyanka on December 2.