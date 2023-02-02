Priscilla Presley pens emotional tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie on her 55th birthday

Priscilla Presley has penned an emotional tribute to her late daughter Lisa Marie on her 55th birthday.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, sadly passed away on January 12 aged 54.

Priscilla took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos of her and her daughter, as she marked her first heavenly birthday.

She wrote: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together.”

“From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

“We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family. 🌹 -Priscilla Presley”

It comes just days after Priscilla filed court documents challenging the “authenticity and validity” of an amendment made to Lisa Marie’s will, which would see her replaced as an overseer of her daughter’s estate.

Priscilla has disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s Living Trust that replaced her and a former business manager with the US singer’s children – Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin tragically took his own life in 2020 at the age of 27.