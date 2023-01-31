Priscilla Presley contests the ‘validity’ of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will

Priscilla Presley has contested the “validity” of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

The singer, who was the only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, sadly passed away on January 12 aged 54.

She had been rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California.

Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla has since contested the “authenticity and validity” of an change made to her will – which removes her as an overseer of her daughter’s estate.

In recent court documents, the 77-year-old challenged the amendment, which was made in 2016, which replaced her and a former business manager named Barry Siegel, with Lisa Marie’s children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Court documents filed last week revealed that Priscilla and Barry had been placed in charge of the late 54-year-old’s estate back in 1993, a decision which was reaffirmed in 2010.

“After Lisa Marie Presley’s death, Petitioner [Priscilla] discovered that a document existed pertaining to be an amendment to the Trust dated March 11, 2016,” a filing read.

The documenta continued to read: “The purported 2016 amendment removed and replaced Petitioner and Barry as both current and successor Trustees of the Trust with Lisa Marie Presley as the current Trustee and naming Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, and son, Benjamin Keough, as successor co-Trustees of the Trust upon Lisa Marie Presley’s incapacity and/or death.”

It was also noted that there were “many issues surrounding the authenticity and validity” of the 2016 amendment.

One of the issues was the failure to notify Priscilla of the significant change to the will, while also misspelling her name in the document.

Lisa Marie’s signature on the document is also said to have been “inconsistent with her usual and customary signature”.

The court documents reveal Barry had intended to resign from his position – which would have left Priscilla and Riley as Co-trustees of the estate.

Priscilla has asked a judge to declare the amendment invalid.

Lisa Marie passed away aged 54 on January 12 – just days after she attending the 2023 Golden Globes to support Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about her late father – Elvis.