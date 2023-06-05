Princess Eugenie welcomes second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has welcomed her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple, who already share a son named August, shared the exciting news via Instagram.

Eugenie wrote: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already. 💙❤️💙❤️”, she added.

Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack in February 2021, who they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August’s middle name ‘Philip’ pays tribute to his great-grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99 – exactly two months after August was born.

August is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

They wed in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a host of famous faces attended their nuptials.

On her wedding day, Eugenie proudly showed off the scoliosis scars on her back and neck by wearing an ivory open-back dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

