Princess Eugenie welcomes first child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The 30-year-old gave birth to their first child this morning, at The Portland Hospital in London.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Eugenie posted a black-and-white snap of her and Jack holding their newborn son’s hand.

The couple’s son is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” they added.

The Princess of York married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

They wed in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a host of famous faces attended their nuptials.

On her wedding day, Eugenie proudly showed off the scoliosis scars on her back and neck by wearing an ivory open-back dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

