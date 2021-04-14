Princess Eugenie pays tribute to her ‘dearest Grandpa’ Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie has paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday morning at the age of 99, with his funeral set to take place at St. George’s Chapel this Saturday, April 17.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Princess Eugenie shared sweet photos with the royal, writing: “Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

⁣”People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read.”

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

⁣

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣With all my love, Eugenie.”

Eugenie welcomed her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank back in February, a baby boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August’s middle name ‘Philip’ pays tribute to his great-grandfather.

He is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.