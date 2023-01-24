Princess Eugenie expecting second child with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

The couple, who already share a son named August, shared the exciting news on Instagram this afternoon.

Posting a sweet photo of August kissing her baby bump, Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

The 32-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband Jack in February 2021, who they named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

August’s middle name ‘Philip’ pays tribute to his great-grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who sadly passed away on April 9, 2021 at the age of 99 – exactly two months after August was born.

August is the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and the first grandchild of Eugenie’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Eugenie married Jack, a wine merchant from London, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

They wed in the same chapel as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and a host of famous faces attended their nuptials.

On her wedding day, Eugenie proudly showed off the scoliosis scars on her back and neck by wearing an ivory open-back dress, designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.