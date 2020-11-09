Princess Diana’s brother shares rare childhood photo of the beloved royal

The late princess grew up with three siblings

Charles Spencer has shared a rare childhood photo of his sister Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales was tragically killed in a car accident on August 31st, 1997, leaving fans around the world shocked and devastated.

Diana grew up with her three siblings Charles, Sarah and Jane, with Charles taking to Twitter to share a snap with his beloved older sister.

The news comes ahead of the release of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Crown, which will follow Diana as she joins the Royal Family, after marrying Princes Charles in 1981.

Diana famously separated from Prince Charles in 1991 after 10 years of marriage, and they went on to divorce in 1996.

The new season will join Netflix on Sunday, November 15.