Princess Diana’s brother leads tributes to her on the 24th anniversary of her death

The Princess of Wales died in 1997

Princess Diana’s brother leads tributes to her on the 24th anniversary of...

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has lead tributes to the late royal on the 24th anniversary of her death.

The Princess of Wales was the first wife of Prince Charles, and the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry.

She was tragically killed in a car crash in France in 1997 at the age of 36, in a death that shocked the world.

Marking her anniversary today, her brother Charles shared a photo of the family’s flag at half mast outside her family home Althorp House.

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote: “sending you and your family a lot of love today ❤️”

Another penned: “May she rest in peace forever our Princess.”

The official Twitter account for Althorp House also marked Diana’s anniversary, sharing a photo of the oak tress in the garden.

They wrote: “In 1998-1999 Earl Spencer arranged for the planting of a new avenue of oak trees in memory of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales.”

“There are 36 of these oaks, one for each year of her life.”

