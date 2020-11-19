Princess Diana’s bridesmaid reveals her daughter starred in The Crown

The young star had a special part in the hit series

Princess Diana’s bridesmaid has revealed that her daughter starred in the latest season of The Crown.

Season 4 of the popular Netflix series was released on Sunday, and followed the rocky relationship between the late princess and Prince Charles.

The couple wed in 1981, with Prince Charles’ goddaughter India Hicks walking down the aisle as a bridesmaid at the age of just 11.

Speaking to The Daily Star, India said: “[The Crown] reached out to me this time for the royal wedding day because they asked that my daughter, Dominoe, play a tiny, tiny part in this.”

“She has a tiny role playing one of the bridesmaids in one of the rehearsal scenes,” she revealed.

India also recalled the scent Diana wore on her wedding day, Perfumers Workshop’s fragrance ‘Tea Rose’.

She recalled: “For someone who was so incredibly shy, and at that stage quite uncomfortable in front of the cameras, she wore a fragrance that was very, very strong and powerful.”

The news comes after Emma Corrin, who plays Diana in the show, responded to recent reports that the Royal family are unhappy with the new season.

Speaking on the Tamron Hall show, Emma said: “It’s a difficult one. I think for everyone, on the The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series we are in is fictionalised.”