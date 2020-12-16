Princess Diana investigation ‘has had positive effect’ on Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly “bonded” over the BBC’s investigation into their mother Princess Diana’s Panorama interview.

The BBC recently hired independent investigators to discover how the corporation and journalist Martin Bashir landed the scoop back in 1995 – amid claims he used unethical tactics to secure the interview.

The inquiry will be led by former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson, and the BBC will publish a report after the investigation is complete.

Last month, Prince William welcomed the investigation by releasing a statement which said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

A source has since told Us Weekly: “The investigation has had a positive effect on William and Harry’s relationship.”

“William is demanding answers and is determined to get to the bottom of it and to find out the truth. For William, this particular interview is still very raw. Harry is angry about the interview and shadiness of it all, too.”

“They’ve bonded over it and are speaking more frequently on Zoom and WhatsApp,” the insider continued.

“William has come to terms with the reasons behind Harry’s decision to leave the royal family and is happy to see his brother so settled, and Harry’s come to the realization that he no longer wants a dark cloud hanging over his head.”

Princess Diana’s interview with BBC Panorama caused ructions within Royal family when it aired back in 1995.

During the interview, which was watched by 23 million people at the time, Diana referred to Camilla Parker Bowles as the “third person” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales also admitted to having an affair with British Army officer James Hewitt, and spoke openly about her battle with bulimia for the first time.

Speaking about the new investigation, director-general of the BBC Tim Davie said they are “determined to get to the truth”.

“That is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process,” he said in a statement.