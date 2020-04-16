Princess Anne warns younger royals not to ‘reinvent the wheel’ in rare interview

Is she taking a pop at her nephew Prince Harry?

Princess Anne warns younger royals not to ‘reinvent the wheel’ in rare...

Princess Anne has warned younger royals not to “reinvent the wheel” in a rare new interview.

Speaking to Vanity Fair to mark her upcoming 70th birthday, the Princess Royal described herself as a “boring old fuddy-duddy” as she advised the younger generation: “Don’t forget the basics.”

Anne said: “I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?”

“You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘oh, you did that?’ or, ‘you went there?’ Nowadays they’re much more looking for ‘oh, let’s do it a new way’.”

“And I’m already at the stage [of] ‘please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics’.”

Anne does not refer to any royals in particular, but her comments come after her nephew Prince Harry quit life as a senior working member of the royal family with his wife Meghan Markle.

The couple have since moved to the US, and are set to launch their own charity called Archewell last this year.

