Princess Anne releases heartbreaking statement on the death of her mother Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne © Annie Leibovitz
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Princess Anne has released a heartbreaking statement on the death of her beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, at the age of 96.

In a statement shared on Tuesday, the Queen’s only daughter Anne said: “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

She continued: “Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”

“We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.”

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

