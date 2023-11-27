Prince William’s friends slam ‘outrageous’ claims about him and Kate Middleton in new book

Prince William’s friends have slammed “outrageous” claims about him and Kate Middleton in Omid Scobie’s new book about the Royal family.

Endgame, which is to be released on November 28th, tells the story of the “breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy”.

In the book, Scobie claims the future King has prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy over his relationship with his brother Prince Harry, and accuses him of leaking information about him and his wife Meghan to the press.

While Kensington Palace has remained silent on the book’s claims, sources close to the Prince of Wales have jumped to his defence.

They told the Daily Mail: “He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media.

“Like Harry, he is scarred by his childhood experiences, seeing his mother and father engaged in what was dubbed ‘the war of the Waleses’. He never wanted history to repeat itself.

“That was something that he and Harry were meant to be united on.”

Another added: “It’s one thing writing a critique of the Royal Family. That’s freedom of expression. But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact.

“The suggestion that [royal aides] were briefing negative stories [about Harry and Meghan] is totally fabricated. It just didn’t happen.

“The truth is that everyone was walking on eggshells practically from the engagement trying to keep them happy.”

The book also claims William’s wife Kate has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen.

“Kate has learned what is paramount for survival in the system,” he writes in Endgame.

“Vanishing into your role, giving away nothing, and allowing yourself to embody what the public sees in you.”

Another source told the Daily Mail: “That will really wind William up.”

“He’s immensely proud of what his wife has achieved. The princess has been the driving force behind a great deal of their work, particularly when it comes to bettering mental health.”