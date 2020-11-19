Prince William welcomes investigation into Princess Diana’s BBC Panorama interview

Prince William has welcomed a new investigation into Princess Diana’s interview with BBC Panorama, which aired back in 1995.

The BBC recently hired independent investigators to discover how the corporation and journalist Martin Bashir landed the scoop – amid claims he used unethical tactics to secure the interview.

The inquiry will be led by former Supreme Court judge Lord Dyson, and the BBC will publish a report after the investigation is complete.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Prince William said, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction.”

“It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The Duke of Cambridge was about 13-years-old when the Panorama interview aired, which caused ructions within Royal family.

During the interview, which was watched by 23 million people at the time, Diana referred to Camilla Parker Bowles as the “third person” in her marriage to Prince Charles.

The Princess of Wales also admitted to having an affair with James Hewitt, and spoke openly about her battle with bulimia for the first time.

Speaking about the new investigation, director-general of the BBC Tim Davie said they are “determined to get to the truth”.

“That is why we have commissioned an independent investigation. Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process,” he said in a statement.