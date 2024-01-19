Prince William visits wife Kate Middleton in hospital as family ‘rally around’ her after serious surgery

Prince William has been spotted visiting his wife Kate Middleton in hospital, after she underwent a serious operation earlier this week.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for abdominal surgery, and is expected to remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales was seen leaving the hospital in his £139k electric Audi E-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by royal bodyguards in a Range Rover.

The Prince of Wales has visited his wife in hospital where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery. The prince was seen driving away at around 12.35pm yesterday. Kensington Palace says the princess will remain in hospital for up to two weeks.https://t.co/Rx1DdziqTm pic.twitter.com/d8QRxivTVx — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 19, 2024

Kate is said to be “doing well” after her surgery, and its understood William has taken time off to be with his wife and look after their children over the coming weeks.

A royal insider told the UK Mirror: “It goes without saying that William’s priority is for his wife’s wellbeing and his children’s welfare.

“Kate’s family will rally round to help out where they can and the palace has cancelled all foreign trips and future engagements.”

“The Prince and Princess of Wales’ upcoming visits to Latvia, to visit British troops serving overseas, and spring tour to Italy in March, have also been postponed.

“The focus across the board is all geared towards focusing on the Princess’s recovery.”

The couple, who wed back in 2011, share three children together – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The nature of Kate’s operation has not been revealed, however Kensington Palace has confirmed her condition isn’t cancerous.

The 42-year-old will be recovering for months though, as she’s not expected to return to work until after Easter.