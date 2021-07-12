Prince William ‘sickened’ by racist abuse directed at England players after Euros 2020 final

Prince William has said he is “sickened” by the racist abuse directed at England players after the Euros 2020 final.

The Duke of Cambridge attended the match between England and Italy in Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, along with his wife Kate Middleton and their son Prince George.

Italy won the European Championship for the first time since 1968 after the game went to penalties.

England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who failed to score their penalties, have been targeted by online trolls since the final.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Prince William wrote: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.”

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W.”

The Metropolitan police said: “We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final. This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated.”

The Football Association tweeted: “The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.”

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible.”