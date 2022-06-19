Prince William shares sweet new photo with his children to mark Father’s Day

Prince William has shared a sweet new photo with his children to mark Father’s Day.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all appear to be laughing in the newly released photo – which was taken in Jordan last autumn.

The snap was shared by the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today! pic.twitter.com/dNPJqvjHDy — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 18, 2022

It was captioned: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

The snap was taken the same day as the Cambridge family’s Christmas card photo from last year.

Kate Middleton sat next to her husband and children in the sweet snap, as she donned a khaki green maxi dress.

The new photo of William and his children was shared following reports he and Kate are relocating from Kensington Palace to a new residence outside London.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the couple are moving to a new home 30 miles west in Berkshire – where the Queen primarily lives at Windsor Castle.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also live nearby in Bucklebury.

It’s understood the decision was made to suit their three children.

George and Charlotte will leave their school, Thomas’s Battersea, at the end of the current term, and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area come September.

According to reports, the Cambridges will move into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but the Palace is yet to confirm this.

While Kensington Palace will no longer be their main residence, the family will still use it as their London base.

The couple’s other home, Anmer Hall, is based in Norfolk.

William and Kate regularly take their children there when they’re on a break from school, and typically spend long stints there during the summer months.