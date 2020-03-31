Prince William ‘seriously considering’ returning to work as an air ambulance pilot

The future King of England wants to help in the fight against coronavirus

Prince William is reportedly considering returning to work as an air ambulance pilot, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge flew as a medic for two years with the East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old made the suggestion during a visit to a NHS call centre in Croydon, south London.

A source said: “William has been seriously considering returning as an air ambulance pilot to help in the current pandemic.”

“He knows the whole country is doing its bit and he wants to help. But it’s complicated as he was originally grounded from the job so that he could become a senior working royal.”

“That role is even more important now given that Charles has been ill, Harry has walked away with Meghan and Andrew has been effectively barred from public life. But William is very keen to do anything he can to help.”

William’s father Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but he is now out of self-isolation and is said to be in “good health”.