Prince William returns to royal duties after King’s cancer diagnosis and wife Kate’s surgery

Prince William has returned to his royal duties after news of the King’s cancer diagnosis was revealed and his wife Kate Middleton returned home from surgery.

The 41-year-old heir to the throne has been kept out of the public eye in recent weeks after the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

William’s last official engagement was on January 11 when he surprised rugby players Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, by awarding them with their CBEs during a meeting in Leeds.

A very special visit for two very special men 👑 Prince William personally awards Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield CBEs for their work raising awareness of motor neurone disease 👏 More on #bbcbreakfast tomorrow morning ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Icv3RkDVYI — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 11, 2024

On Wednesday the Prince of Wales is set to conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle before attending a fundraising gala in London in the evening.

The gala will raise funds for the London Air Ambulance, a cause close to the Prince’s heart as a former full-time pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

This comes after William’s wife Kate was was admitted to The London Clinic on January 16 for the planned procedure.

The Princess has since returned home to recover, with a statement by Kensington Palace reading: “A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has now said that the Princess is “making good progress”.

They continued: “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

A statement from Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/DW6BOHuuRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 29, 2024

The King is also currently being kept from undertaking official royal duties after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The British monarch, 75, was recently admitted to hospital in London, where he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the Palace said: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

The statement concluded: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

King Charles was discharged from The London Clinic on January 29, after spending three nights there.