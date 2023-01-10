Prince William ‘recoiled’ from Meghan Markle’s hug during awkward first meeting

Prince Harry has claimed Prince William “recoiled” from Meghan Markle’s hug during their first meeting.

In his bombshell memoir SPARE, which was released today, the Duke of Sussex revealed his brother was “completely freaked out” by his then-girlfriend’s gesture.

Their first meeting took place towards the end of 2016 at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kensington Palace apartment.

At this point, Meghan had already met the Queen, as well as Princess Eugenie, her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew.

Harry admitted he was more nervous for Meghan to meet his brother than anyone else, and described their anxious walk from Nottingham Cottage to Will and Kate’s apartment.

When William answered the door, Harry said he was “a bit dressed up” in a shirt and smart trousers.

He wrote: “I introduced Meg, who leaned in and gave him a hug, which completely freaked him out. He recoiled.”

Harry explained that his brother wouldn’t usually hug someone he didn’t know, but Meghan was much more open.

The 38-year-old continued: “Maybe Willy expected Meg to curtsey? It would have been protocol when meeting a member of the Royal Family for the first time, but she didn’t know and I didn’t tell her.”

During the couple’s Netflix documentary, Meghan described how she was barefoot the first time she met Kate.

The former actress said she was “surprised” by how “formal” the family were behind closed doors.

She said: “Even when Will and Kate came over and I was meeting her for the first time I remember I was in ripped jeans, I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger I didn’t realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

“I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward facing way of being and then you close the door and think ‘OK we can relax now.'”

“But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me.”