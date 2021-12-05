Prince William recalls heartwarming ‘family moment’ with Prince Harry and their late mother Diana

Prince William has recalled a heartwarming “family moment” he shared with his brother Prince Harry and their late mother Princess Diana.

During a Q&A recorded for Apple Music’s In Time to Walk, the Duke of Cambridge said one of his happiest memories of Diana is when they used to sing along to Tina Turner when she drove them to school.

William said: “One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best.'”

“Because sitting in the backseat singing away, it felt like a real family moment.”

“My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice and we’d even get the policeman [security] in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well…”

“We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

“When I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother,” he said.

The Duke of Cambridge was just 15 when the Princess of Wales died in a car accident back in 1997.

During the Q&A, William also revealed his own children have “already inherited my family’s love of music.”

The 39-year-old shares three children with his wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” he laughed.

