Prince William pulls out of BAFTA Film Awards following the death of his grandfather

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday

Prince William pulls out of BAFTA Film Awards following the death of...

Prince William has pulled out of the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards, following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip.

This year’s ceremony has been divided into two events taking place on April 10 and 11, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is President of BAFTA, was set to appear in a pre-recorded conversation with costume designer Jenny Beavan and make-up and hair designer Sharon Martin during Saturday night’s show.

Then on Sunday, William was prepared to deliver a speech during the main ceremony, which will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary at the Royal Albert Hall.

In a statement, BAFTA said: “In light of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the Duke of Cambridge will no longer be part of BAFTA programming this weekend.”

“Our thoughts are with the royal family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy at this time.”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards here, including this year’s nominees.