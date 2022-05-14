Prince William presents damehood to Deborah James as her cancer fundraiser raises over £5million

Deborah James has revealed she was honoured with a Damehood by Prince William at her family home on Friday.

The BBC host, who recently moved into hospice at home care after being diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, admitted it was “quite surreal” to have the Duke of Cambridge over for afternoon tea and champagne.

Taking to Instagram to share photos from the visit, the 40-year-old wrote: “Prince William actually came to our family house today!!”

The ‘You, Me And The Big C’ podcast host continued: “I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood.”

“It’s quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale – but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease.”

“He is clearly passionate about improving oncology outcomes as the President of the Royal Marsden. It was such a special day for my whole family, making memories to last a life time. He’s welcome back any time!”

It was announced on Thursday that the mum-of-two had been honoured with a damehood for her “tireless campaigning”.

Deborah has raised over £5million for her Bowel Babe Fund, which will go towards life saving research into cancer.

Earlier this week, Deborah announced that she had moved to her parents home in Surrey, where she is receiving end-of-life care.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she wrote: “My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.”

“Nobody knows how long I’ve got left but I’m not unable to walk, I’m sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can’t continue anymore.”

“Right now for me it’s all about taking it a day at a time, step by step and being grateful for another sunrise. My whole family are around me and we will dance through this together, sunbathing and laughing (I’ll cry!!) at every possible moment! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey. No regrets. Enjoy life x Deborah.”