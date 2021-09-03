The family were safely evacuated thanks to the Duke of Cambridge

Prince William ‘personally intervened’ to get Afghan family out of Kabul

Prince William personally intervened to make sure that an Afghan officer and his family could safely board a flight from Kabul to the UK.

According to The Telegraph, The Duke of Cambridge had his personal officer make some calls on his behalf after hearing about the former cadet’s situation.

The Afghan officer is believed to have been working closely with British troops as an integral part of their military operation.

Prince William and his is Naval officer Rob Dixon ensured the Afghan could board a flight safely along with his family, after his job may have made him a target.

Afghanistan’s citizens have been desperately trying to flee the country since the Taliban gained power.

There have been horrific images and videos emerging from the Kabul airport, where two bomb attacks took place, as people desperately try to save themselves and their children.

Special Forces, and soldiers from 2 Para, 16 Air Assault Brigade, who were leading the evacuation efforts on the ground were reportedly aware of William’s intervention.

The man the Duke saved is believed to have a family of ten.

There are around 15,000 people in quarantine in Britain after being rescued from Afghanistan.

5,000 British citizens were rescued from the country in recent days and weeks.

The last of the British troops are believed to have flown out of Kabul on Sunday night.