Prince William named the world’s ‘sexiest bald man’

The Duke of Cambridge beat the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham

Prince William has been named the world’s sexiest bald man.

According to The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge gained the title following a study carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita.

Using Google, researchers found that William has been called “sexy” 17.6million times in various online blogs and articles on the internet.

Boxing champ Mike Tyson came second on the list, before actor Jason Statham who came third.

Check out the top 10 sexiest bald men below, and their respective amount of search results:

Prince William – 17.6m

Mike Tyson – 8.8m

Jason Statham – 7.4m

Pitbull – 5.4m

Michael Jordan – 5.3m

Floyd Mayweather – 4.3m

John Travolta – 3.8m

Bruce Willis – 3.3m

Dwayne Johnson – 2.6m

Vin Diesel – 2.3m