The Duke of Edinburgh has been in hospital since last Tuesday

Prince WIlliam gives update on his grandfather Prince Philip following his hospitalisation

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday evening on the advise of his doctor.

On Saturday, Prince Charles visited his father in hospital, spending a half an hour at his bedside before leaving looking sombre.

Prince William spoke about his grandfather’s health while visiting a vaccination centre in King’s Lynn, Norfolk earlier today.

“Yes, he’s OK. They’re keeping an eye on him,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.”

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.” “The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest,” the statement concluded.