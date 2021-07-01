Prince William and Prince Harry reunite to unveil statue of their late mother Princess Diana

The brothers commissioned the statue in 2017

Prince William and Prince Harry have reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana.

The statue was unveiled during an intimate ceremony at Kensington Palace on July 1st, which would have been her 60th birthday.

The monument has been placed in the Palace’s Sunken Garden, which was one of her favourite spots.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex commissioned the statue in 2017, as a tribute to their late mother – who tragically died in a car accident back in 1997.

The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who also attended the ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the guest list was scaled back to only 15 people – including Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother Charles Spencer.

At Kensington Palace, Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer and sisters Sarah and Jane have just arrived for this afternoon’s statue unveiling. #Diana60 pic.twitter.com/3tjvBQyWEB — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 1, 2021

William and Harry’s respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, did not attend the ceremony.

Their father Prince Charles, who was married to Diana from 1981 – 1996, was also absent from the event.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Kensington Palace today to catch of glimpse of the brothers, and the statue of their late mother.

This is the first time William and Harry have been seen together since they attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

Their fractured relationship has been the subject of many headlines in recent years, ever since Harry announced his engagement to his now-wife Meghan Markle.

Last month, a new book claimed William and Harry had a “fierce and bitter” argument over bullying allegations made against Meghan in 2018.

Back in 2018, a senior palace aide accused the Duchess of Sussex of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace.

The claims appeared in an article published by The Times earlier this year, and Buckingham Palace have since launched an investigation into the allegations.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims against her.

Last month, The Times published extracts of a new book by historian Robert Lacey, called Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

In the book, Lacey claims William confronted Harry over the allegations against Meghan back in 2018, which led to them having a huge row.

He wrote: “When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted. Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally.”

“The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter.”