Prince William and Prince Harry mourning the death of childhood bodyguard who supported them when Princess Diana died

Prince William and Prince Harry are mourning the death of their childhood bodyguard, who was with them when their mother Princess Diana died.

Graham Craker was a close protection officer to the Princes, and supported them when they discovered their mum had died in a car crash back in 1997.

Mr Craker was with them in Balmoral at the time, and later accompanied them to her state funeral.

He walked with the young brothers behind their mum’s hearse as it made it’s way from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Graham then sat in the front of the hearse carrying the Princess to her final resting place at Althorp House.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Prince Harry spoke fondly of Mr Craker while writing about his mother’s funeral.

He wrote: “The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen. The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers, as in Graham Crackers [sic]. We thought it was hysterical.”

Graham was clearly loved by the brothers, and was even a guest at William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

He spent 35 years working for the Met Police, including 15 serving as a royal bodyguard until his retirement in 2001.

He was also made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order by the late Queen Elizabeth II for services to the Royal Family.

During a previous interview, Graham described being at Balmoral when news broke that Diana had been killed in a car crash in Paris back in 1997.

Graham said: “I crept down the stairs to the house phone and dialled the duty office at Buckingham Palace. They said there were reports there’d been an accident and Dodi Fayed had been killed and the Princess had a broken arm.”

After discovering Diana had also been killed in the crash, he continued: “It was disbelief, really, and obviously a great deal of sorrow. You try and deal with it as best you can but you do get quite emotional about it.”

Graham went on: “Perhaps the most emotional was seeing William the morning after. I saw William walking his dog outside, and I walked up to him and said, ‘I’m very, very sorry to hear your bad news’. William very sadly said, ‘Thank you’.”

Reflecting on the funeral, he said: “I was standing at the rear of the hearse and William looked up and acknowledged me. I looked toward him and nodded.

“William was comforted I was with his mum on her final journey.”