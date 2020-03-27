Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children clap for healthcare workers in adorable video

People across Ireland and the UK clapped for healthcare workers at 8pm last night

To show our appreciation for those on the frontline, the HSE in Ireland and the NHS in the UK encouraged people to step outside their homes to give healthcare staff a round of applause.

Joining people across the UK yesterday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet video of their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for the NHS.

They captioned the post: “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.”

Prince William and Kate’s children joined the nationwide applause after their grandfather, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

In a statement, Clarence House said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

They added: “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”