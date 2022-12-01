Prince William and Kate Middleton touch down in the US amid Palace controversy

Prince William and Kate Middleton have touched down in Boston for their three-day visit to the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, arrived by commercial flight at Boston Logan Airport on Wednesday, where they were greeted by Governor Charlie Baker, Lauren Baker, First Lady of Massachusetts and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Their visit will conclude with William and Kate’s attendance at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Friday.

Taking place on December 2, the Earthshot Prize aims to promote impactful approaches to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Upon their arrival, William delivered a statement at Boston City Hall about their trip to the US, and paid tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston.”

“On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Earthshot Prize (@earthshotprize)

“She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness,” he continued. “My grandmother was one of life’s optimists. And so am I.”

“That is why last year we launched the Earthshot Prize with the ambition to create a truly global platform to inspire hope and urgent optimism as we look to save the future of our planet.”

“To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city. Catherine and I can’t wait to meet many of you in the days ahead.”

The couple, who also attended a Celtics game on Wednesday night, haven’t visited the US together since 2014, when they took a trip to New York.

During their trip to Boston, the Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate the “inspiring” city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change and building a resilient future.

On Thursday, William and Kate will see the work that organisations in Boston are doing to create a more sustainable world – including a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville.

They will also meet with Roca, a non-profit organisation that works to create a cohesive approach to help change the lives of high-risk young people.

On Friday, Kate will make a solo visit to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, while William will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The couple touched down in the US amid controversy at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, one of King Charles’ top team members resigned after domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani claimed that she was asked racially loaded questions about her heritage and background by the palace aide.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.”

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.”

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, Ngozi shared the full details of the alleged incident via Twitter.

She wrote: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur. Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support.”

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

After Buckingham Palace addressed the incident, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace released a statement.

They said: “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

The spokesperson also revealed Prince William was aware of the situation, and supports the action taken against the Palace aide.