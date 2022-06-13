Prince William and Kate Middleton to relocate from Kensington Palace in huge move

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly relocating from Kensington Palace to a new residence outside London.

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the couple are moving to a new home 30 miles west in Berkshire – where the Queen primarily lives at Windsor Castle.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also live nearby in Bucklebury.

It’s understood the decision was made to suit their three children – Prince George, who turns 9 in July, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

George and Charlotte will leave their school, Thomas’s Battersea, at the end of the current term, and will enroll in a school in the Windsor area come September.

According to reports, the Cambridges will move into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but the Palace is yet to confirm this.

While Kensington Palace will no longer be their main residence, the family will still use it as their London base.

The couple’s other home, Anmer Hall, is based in Norfolk.

William and Kate regularly take their children there when they’re on a break from school, and typically spend long stints there during the summer months.