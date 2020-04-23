Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet snaps of Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday

The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge

Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet snaps of Prince Louis to...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared some sweet snaps of their youngest son Prince Louis to celebrate his second birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been keeping the birthday boy busy at home, by painting rainbows to celebrate the NHS frontline workers.

Last night, the couple shared a series of photos of Louis painting, which were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” the post read.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

“We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.”

They also released another two photographs thanking the public for their best wishes.

“Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday,” they wrote.

The young prince seemed ecstatic in the images, as he smeared paint all over his hands and face.

Instagram Vs Reality Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

Prince Charles also released a sweet statement today, wishing his grandson a happy birthday.

“A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today,” the Clarence House account tweeted.

“The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.”

A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. 🎂 The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/olLLGASxX8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

