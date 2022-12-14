Prince William and Kate Middleton share sweet new family photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a sweet new family photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their 2022 Christmas card on Tuesday night.

The photo, which was taken by Matt Porteous, sees the couple smiling and holding hands with their three children – George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/R98RyMmQ5C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2022

It was taken earlier this year at their home in Norfolk, England.

Will and Kate shared the photo to Twitter on Tuesday night, and wrote: “Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!”

It comes ahead of the release of Volume II of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix docuseries.

In the dramatic trailer for Volume II, which was released earlier this week, Prince Harry says: “I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did.”

Meghan explains: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Recalling the moment they decided to leave the UK and move to Canada, Harry says: “I said, ‘We need to get out of here.’”

He later says: “To see this institutional gaslighting… They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Meghan adds: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

The trailer ends with Harry saying: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan join Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

