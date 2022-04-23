Prince William and Kate Middleton share new photos of Prince Louis to mark his 4th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared new photos of their son Prince Louis, to mark his 4th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted two snaps of their youngest child via Instagram on Friday night, ahead of his birthday on Saturday.

The captioned the post: “4 years old tomorrow!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The photos, which show Louis posing on a beach, were taken by his mother Kate.

The couple’s three children are growing up fast, as Princess Charlotte will be 7 next month, and Prince George turns 9 later this year.

Back in February, Kate hinted she wants to have another baby with William.

Although the couple have said in the past that they don’t plan on having any more children, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted she was feeling “broody” again.

On the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark, the 40-year-old met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen.

Kate was there to learn more about the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project, which aims to promote the mental wellbeing of parents and their children – and the relationship between them.

During her visit, Kate confessed she was feeling “very broody”.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” she said. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Back in January, the Duke of Cambridge joked about his wife wanting another baby during an engagement in Lancashire.

While posing for photos with some families, Kate held a baby girl named Anastasia.

After onlookers cooed over the Duchess and the little girl, William said: “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!”

As Kate handed the baby back to her parents, William also joked: “Don’t take her with you.”