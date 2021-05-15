Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their children miss Prince Philip in sweet note

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their children miss their great-grandfather, Prince Philip, in a sweet note.
The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away last month, at the age of 99.
In response to a letter of condolence, the couple wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.”
“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.”
“They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”
The couple share three children together – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.