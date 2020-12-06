Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal the special way they will thank essential COVID-19 workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal the special way they will thank...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed the special way they will thank essential COVID-19 workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Twitter today, where they announced they would be embarking on a royal train tour of the UK over the next two days.

During the tour, the royal couple will meet with frontline workers, teachers, mental health professionals, care workers, school children and young people “to pass on the nation’s thanks for their efforts this year”.

Over the next two days on the #RoyalTrainTour🚂, The Duke and Duchess will meet:



Frontline workers, teachers, mental health professionals, care workers, schoolchildren & young people

across England, Scotland & Wales to pass on the nation’s thanks for their efforts this year. pic.twitter.com/ApFDQAKIRI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 6, 2020

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year.

“[They are also looking forward to] sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

The news comes after reports that Prince William “tested positive for the coronavirus” earlier this year.