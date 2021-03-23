Home Top Story Prince William and Kate Middleton return to the venue of their 2011...

Prince William and Kate Middleton return to the venue of their 2011 royal wedding

The couple will celebrate their ten-year wedding anniversary next month

Prince William and Kate Middleton have returned to the venue of their 2011 royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after dating since 2003.

The couple returned to the venue earlier today, a month prior to their ten-year wedding anniversary, to visit the vaccination center set up on the site.

The couple honoured the work of those working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic for National Day of Reflection, which marks one year since the UK entered into its’ first lockdown.

Kate stunned in a cream, bridal-style dress coat for the occasion, pairing the look with brown heels and a matching clutch purse.

Her husband wore a navy suit, with the couple both sporting face masks.

