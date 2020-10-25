Prince William and Kate Middleton open applications for new member of royal staff

Kensington Palace are looking for a new addition to the team

Prince William and Kate Middleton open applications for new member of royal...

Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened applications for a new member of royal staff.

Kensington Palace are recruiting a housekeeper residence of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, giving applicants the opportunity to join a “supportive and positive team”.

The full-time position is being listed on the official Royal Vacancies website, with the job description listing confidentiality and discretion as “paramount”.

The royals are looking for an individual who “takes pride” in their work, with the ability to carry out a varied workload and to show initiative.

The successful applicant should also enjoy taking on new challenges, as well as developing their knowledge and skills.

A salary has not been listed on the job listing.

The closing date for the job is November 7, and you can apply for the role HERE.